‘I ordered to kill Cristina’: messages show that Fernando Montiel’s girlfriend planned the attack

The Justice of Argentina found messages in which Brenda Uliarte admits to having organized the attack against the vice president of the country, Cristina Kirchner. The dialogues were obtained by the newspaper La Nación.

In one of dozens of messages sent to a friend, called Agustina Díaz, Brenda claims to have sent “a guy to kill her”. The two women are detained.

Brenda is the Brazilian’s girlfriend Fernando Montiel, arrested for trying to shoot Cristina on the night of September 1 in Buenos Aires. The weapon, however, failed.

One of the dialogues obtained by the Justice is from Friday, September 2, the day after the attack. Agustina asks Brenda: “What happened that the shot missed? Did you not practice before or did the adrenaline of the moment fail you? Where are you? Wouldn’t it be convenient for you to go home?”

Several messages were deleted before the cell phone reached the authorities. One of the dialogues, however, makes clear the plan to kill the Peronist leader. The assassination would take place on August 27, a day marked by conflicts between pro-Cristina protesters and the police. The idea did not succeed.