iFood suspends user accounts with balance and does not explain reasons | TC detective

After being accused by the competition of failing to comply with Cade’s preventive measure on exclusivity with restaurants, iFood finds itself in a new complaints situation, but now that it involves service users. The delivery platform has been suspending accounts since the last week, without any satisfaction and with a balance in the wallet. Detective TudoCelular received a report about the case and went after to understand what happened.

understand the case





A user – already close to 60 years old – told this column that she tried to make a market purchase on the night of September 8th. At checkout, she selected the current coupon and wallet balance as part of the payment, while the rest went to her credit card. However, the purchase would not be processed, followed by a message telling her to contact Help for more details. The person says he tried to change cards, get a coupon, not select the balance, but the error was the same. Even in other establishments, the same situation happened.

The way was to look for Help, in a somewhat confusing process, because – says the user – it was not easy to find an option to speak to an attendant without an active request. When reporting what was happening, the response given by iFood was that the transaction was interrupted “to ensure your safety and that of our ecosystem”. The output of the service was to ask to select payment on delivery – an option that is not available for the market mode. Furthermore, he did not give details of the reasons for this. The affected person insisted that he did not understand the problem and stressed that there was no option to pay on delivery.

Subsequently, the platform’s response said that it had analyzed its trajectory and made the account prevented from making other orders, in addition to suspending the balance in the wallet – an amount of R$ 88.95 -, according to the Terms and Policies – again, without specify what the user is supposed to have done wrong for it. After more insistence from the victim in wanting to understand what had happened, the service ended the service and did not give any justification for this measure. And the account remained suspended, as well as the money in the wallet.

















Account “suspended”, only not Although the affected user was unable to place new orders on the platform, access to the account remains stable. In other words, the person continues to receive notifications with promotional advertisements, suggestions to buy iFood Club coupons or recharge by iFood Card. That is, she would still be able to spend on services and credits on the platform, without even being able to use them. If she didn’t look for answers after the denial at the time of closing the purchase, she could have spent more money on iFood before becoming aware of the dubious impediment.

In an isolated case





Upon learning of the story, Detective TC went to search the internet if there were similar cases reported by users. This column found a number of complaints on the site Complain here with the same problem and some patterns. Among the cases found, it is possible to note that everyone received the same message during requests – to seek Help -, they also had balance in their wallet – which was stuck and without even the possibility of being redeemed – and had similar feedback from the platform – with a vague and unclear answer.

These internet users – in addition to the absence of a defined reason for the suspension – still complain for the same reasons mentioned above: the possibility of buying credits without being able to use them; the lack of prior notice of suspension, which made it possible to enter values ​​without knowing that they would not be able to use them in the future; and not being able to redeem the balance in the blocked wallet.

Likely bug?





Within these reports, as well as their patterns and time interval in which the cases occurred, it is possible to see that the mass event was a bug in the iFood system, which probably suspended accounts at the same time with similar payment patterns. The cause of this error is still unknown, as well as any prediction for the delivery platform to normalize user accounts for new orders with payment through the app.

official answer



