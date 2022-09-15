In ‘Ilha de Ferro’, Olivia breaks up with Diogo and stays with Dante

Disclosure Globo/João Miguel Júnior

In scenes that air this Thursday (15), in ‘iron island‘, psychiatrist Olívia (Mariana Ximenes) will break up with her fiancé Diogo (Eriberto Leão) after discovering that the businessman accessed the recording of the interview with Dante (Cauã Reymond), carried out under medical confidentiality. Upon finding out, Dante is furious and goes to take satisfaction with Olivia, who says she didn’t show the interview. She reveals to PLT-137’s manager that she is engaged to Diogo, leaving him even more surprised and angry.

Olivia looks for Diogo and resigns, after refusing the groom’s apology for having seen the interview. With details of what he saw, the president of the Federative mocks the psychiatrist’s interest in the manager. She then says that she will have no more marriage. Then Olivia tells Dante and the two get together.

This is all due to an investigation that will investigate Dante’s work ahead of PLT-137, after the oil tanker Álvaro (Cláudio Gabriel) got involved in external problems and put the platform at risk. When giving satisfaction to the Federative about the report that points out his mistakes, the oil tanker somehow tries to blame Dante, which paves the way for a union with Nelson (Augusto Madeira), Diogo’s right-hand man, who also wants to get rid of the manager.

Created by Max Mallmann and Adriana Lunardi, ‘Ilha de Ferro’ is written by Nilton Braga, Mariana Torres, Rodrigo Salomão, David Rauh and Anna Lee, and is written by Mauro Wilson. The series is directed by Afonso Poyart, Roberta Richard and Rafael Miranda, with artistic direction by Afonso Poyart. Also in the cast are Maria Casadevall, Romulo Estrela, Erom Cordeiro, Osmar Prado, Jonathan Azevedo, Klebber Toledo, Kizi Vaz, Neco-Vila Lobos, Helena Albergaria, Alice Palmar, Jefferson Brasil, Bruce Gomlevsky, Chris Couto, Renan Monteiro, Marcello Ferreira , Gery, Toia Ferraz, Júlio Rocha, Douglas Rosa, Giovanni Gallo, Cadu Favero, Bernardo Schlegel, José Rubens Chachá, among others.