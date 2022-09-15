Instagram launches feature for parents to monitor teen accounts | Social networks

Meta launched, this Thursday (15), the Family Center, a space on Instagram that allows parents to supervise their children’s accounts. This is a new tab on the social network where parents can, for example, check the amount of time teenagers spend on Instagram, set time limits and set specific times when they can use the app. Developed in conjunction with experts, parents, guardians and teens, the new features were announced in March of this year, first in the United States. As of today, the novelty is available globally.

The Family Center also has an educational hub, where parents can find directions on the best way to talk to teenagers about using the Internet. The contents include texts on how to interact safely with other users, for example. In the tab it will also be possible to receive notifications when teens report an account or post, including information about the reported content, and see which accounts follow their children and which accounts they follow. Next, understand in detail how the Family Center works.

1 of 3 Understand how the Family Center on Instagram will work — Photo: Getty Images Understand how the Family Center on Instagram will work — Photo: Getty Images

How does the Family Center work?

In order for parents to have access to the new parental control features, they must create an invitation for supervision through the Family Center. The section is accessed from the social network settings, which is opened by tapping the three dots icon located in the upper right corner of the profile. Then press on “Supervision” and “Create invitation”. Both parents and teenagers can submit the application. To accept it, simply consent to the proposed terms.

2 of 3 Instagram parental supervision tool requires sending an invite — Photo: Disclosure/Meta Instagram parental supervision tool requires sending an invite — Photo: Disclosure/Meta

What are the main changes for teenagers?

With the arrival of the Family Center, teens may notice some changes while using Instagram. If they are searching for the same topic several times in the “Explore” tab, for example, the social network will display some notifications encouraging the user to discover new subjects. The measure seeks to prevent, for example, young people from looking for a lot of content related to appearance and having self-esteem problems. In addition, teens will receive notifications about settings established by their guardians, such as warnings about remaining usage time and the scheduled time to close Instagram.

3 of 3 Examples of notifications received by adolescents after joining the tool — Photo: Disclosure/Meta Examples of notifications received by adolescents after joining the tool — Photo: Disclosure/Meta

Also new is the “Take a break” feature, which reminds teens to take a break from Instagram when they’ve been scrolling the Reels screen for a certain amount of time. The notifications will be produced by young content creators, who will share videos with tips for taking a break and explanations on why taking a break from social media is a good idea. The tool is being tested in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and by the end of 2022 it will roll out in other countries.

with information from Instagram

