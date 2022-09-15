iOS 16: What It Is and How to Enable Touch Keyboard on iPhone | Operational systems

Learn to enable the tactile keyboard function on the iPhone with iOS 16 — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo

How to make the keyboard tactile on iPhone (iOS 16)

1. With your iPhone unlocked, open the “Settings” and go on “Sound and Touch”;

To make your keyboard tactile on iPhone, update to iOS 16 and go to Settings — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo

2. Now look for the option “Keyboard Return”. When your iPhone is updated to iOS 16, there will be two options in this menu: “Sound” and “Tact”. Note that, by default, the “Tact” option is disabled;

The iPhone keyboard can become tactile in simple steps — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo

3. Now, just enable the “Tact” key. Okay, now your iPhone keyboard will respond to pressed keys.

Just activate the “Tato” key to make your keyboard haptic — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo

