iOS 16: What It Is and How to Enable Touch Keyboard on iPhone | Operational systems

Learn to enable the tactile keyboard function on the iPhone with iOS 16 — Photo: Letícia Rosa/TechTudo
How to make the keyboard tactile on iPhone (iOS 16)
1. With your iPhone unlocked, open the “Settings” and go on “Sound and Touch”;
To make your keyboard tactile on iPhone, update to iOS 16 and go to Settings — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo
2. Now look for the option “Keyboard Return”. When your iPhone is updated to iOS 16, there will be two options in this menu: “Sound” and “Tact”. Note that, by default, the “Tact” option is disabled;
The iPhone keyboard can become tactile in simple steps — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo
3. Now, just enable the “Tact” key. Okay, now your iPhone keyboard will respond to pressed keys.
Just activate the “Tato” key to make your keyboard haptic — Photo: Reproduction/TechTudo
