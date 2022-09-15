Is it possible to delete messages on Tinder?

How to delete message on Tinder: this can be a recurring question among users of the dating app. After all, even when two people match, it can happen that the conversation gets cold and you lose touch.

Find out below if you can delete messages on Tinder. Also find out what happens when you unmatch or delete a contact from your friends list.

Is there a way to delete a message on Tinder?

Not. Tinder does not allow you to delete individual messages sent between users. Interestingly, the app has a feature for you to like messages within the chat. However, the option to delete specific content is not yet available.

Currently, the alternative to deleting a message on Tinder is to delete the entire conversation when unmatching. For that:

Open the Tinder app on Android or iPhone; Tap the conversations tab and find the user; Swipe the person’s chat from right to left; Select “Undo match”; Confirm with “Yes, undo”.

Undoing the match is the only way to delete a message on Tinder (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Other actions you can take to delete message on Tinder is to block or report the user in the app. While the blocking function only works for people on your phone’s contact list, reports can be made to any user, before or after you have matched someone.

Can I rematch on Tinder?

Yes, but only if the person appears again in the list of suggested new matches. Otherwise, you will not be able to talk to the user.

Can I recover message history?

Not. Undoing a match is a permanent action, and all conversation content is deleted the moment the user is removed from your contact list.