“It’s dirty…”; Nation ‘goes down the wood’ in Marcos Braz on social networks and backstage heat up in Flamengo

The midfielder, who is one of the pillars of Dorival Júnior’s Flamengo and considered one of the best midfielders in Brazilian football, has not yet renewed with the Carioca Club.

Flamengo is the first finalist of the Copa do Brasil, a competition in which Rubro-Negro, who will try to win the fourth championship, had not reached the decision since 2013, when they won the Athletico Paranaensein Maracanã, and at the time, guaranteed the third championship of the most democratic tournament in the country. Even so, despite having celebrated the feat of playing one more final after beating São Paulo by 3 to 1, in Morumbi, and 1 to 0, in Maracanã, the Flamengo fanatics are irritated with certain positions of the board.

One of them is the way Rodolfo Landim and Marcos Braz are dealing with negotiations for a possible renewal with midfielder João Gomes, one of the most promising athletes at the Club and who already has polls from several European football teams.. To extend his bond with Dorival Júnior’s team, the midfielder, who receives around R$50,000 a month, aims to earn R$300,000 from the next few months. On the other hand, the board offered in the last round of conversations a value stipulated in the region of R$ 140 thousand, which did not please the athlete or his agents.

In the view of the fans, João Gomes is one of the best players in the squad and can also be an ace in the position in the country in the coming seasons. Therefore, the red-blacks understand that the player deserves to earn a salary higher than the proposed. There is also a fear that the athlete will leave Flame and settle with another national or international football team if the imbroglio is not resolved soon.

“For God’s sake, right @marcosbrazrio, you’re slutty. Vitinho earned more than 500 thousand playing and you just want to give João Gomes 140, it’s awesome!”, lamented a fan. “It’s impossible to believe that they’re offering 140,000 for João Gomes to renew this shit, it’s to break the entire crow’s nest and not have anything left”shouted a Flemish fanatic.

Finally, another Flamengo fan contested why Flamengo cannot pay a good salary to one of the most promising midfielders in Brazil and for Diego Ribas, who is in the final stages of his career, receives a high salary: “Flamengo offering 140 thousand to our brave João Gomes is slutty. And it still pays money for the useless former player in activity, Diego”, concluded.