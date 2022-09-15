Jennifer Aniston and Oprah close deal worth nearly R$80 million

Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Aniston recently experienced a “friends, friends, business aside” moment. The actress paid US$ 14.8 million (R$ 76.6 million) for a château that Oprah bought last year for US$ 10.5 million (R$ 54.3 million), allowing the presenter and billionaire realized a profit of a respectable US$ 4.3 million (R$ 22.2 million) fair with the one he considers one of his bffs.

The property in question is in Montecito, Calif., where the queen of all media has lived for years in a village surrounded by tens of thousands of olive trees. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi and several other Hollywood celebrities also live there.

Aniston, by the way, may be moving to the disputed address, which is now yours as well. But no one is quite sure yet if the eternal Rachel from “Friends” really intends to exchange her current Bel Air residence, valued at US$ 21 million (R$ 108.7 million), to be part of the stellar neighborhood of Montecito.

Both Aniston and Oprah, the latter owner of a portfolio of residential properties estimated at R$1.1 billion, are in the habit of buying and selling high-end homes in order to profit from this, and as a way to diversify their investments and their respective investments. jaw-dropping fortunes. But until then they had never participated in the same real estate transaction being on opposite sides.