Jennifer Aniston once felt that making a movie with her ex-husband Brad Pitt was asking for trouble

Jennifer Aniston and her ex-husband Brad Pitt were big names in the film industry in their own right. But while they were a couple, the two stars decided it was best to avoid starring in movies together.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have already done a project together?

Although Pitt and Aniston were both actors, they co-starred in very few film projects together. The only exception during their relationship was a cameo that Pitt had on Aniston’s hit show. Friends.

In addition to the hit series, the two got together a little for a Sean Penn virtual table read. Fast times at Ridgement High for a fundraiser.

The event caught the attention of many fans as it saw Aniston and Pitt working side by side years after their divorce. But Aniston shared that she and Pitt have always kept in touch as friends, which made their reunion not as awkward as some might have thought.

“You know, Brad and I are friends. Like, we’re friends and we talk. And there’s no weirdness, except for everyone who’s probably watched it and wanted there to be or assumed there was,” she once said in an interview on The Howard Stern Show (via Cinemablend).

Jennifer Aniston felt working alongside Brad Pitt would be a mistake

At the height of their relationship, both Aniston and Pitt had their hands tied in various film projects. But given the couples’ A-list status, many have wondered about the possibility of Aniston and Pitt combining their star power for a movie. Aniston didn’t entirely rule out the idea, but figured a Pitt and Aniston movie wouldn’t happen anytime soon.

“That would just be asking for trouble. You wouldn’t even see the movie, because it would be too much of a show otherwise. Maybe in a few years, if the right thing comes along, of course, we’d love to. Ocean’s Twenty, maybe,” she once told the BBC about the idea.

Pitt shared a similar sentiment. O troy star pointed out that movies starring real-life Hollywood couples weren’t doing too well. And Pitt wasn’t too confident that he and Aniston would be the ones to break the pattern.

“You look at past case studies of couples working together on movies, and the odds are really stacked against us,” Pitt once said in an interview with the News 19.

Jake Gyllenhaal once felt awkward meeting Brad Pitt after having steamy scenes with Jennifer Aniston in ‘The Good Girl’

They may never have decided to be in front of the camera on the big screen. But Pitt and Aniston would apparently support each other as they worked on other films. Aniston once offered Pitt a little help with his fight club Occupation. Pitt also stopped by to visit his then-wife on film sets such as the good girl.

Aniston was working alongside Jake Gyllenhaal at the time. In an interview with W Magazine, Gyllenhaal described the awkward encounter he had with Aniston’s ex when he was there.

“I was working with Jennifer Aniston, who was his wife at the time, and there were a lot of very steamy scenes. I remember reaching out to shake his hand and accidentally knocking on the door. He said, so confidently and kindly, ‘Well, you have another. Everything is fine.’ He was really, really, really sweet to me, and it was actually a really lovely exchange. But, yes, I was shocked,” Gyllenhaal recalled.

