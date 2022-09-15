Jennifer Coolidge, Stifler’s mother from ‘American Pie’, takes apart reporters with an answer about crush and goes viral on the web: ‘I found out today that he is dead’ – Monet

+



Moment when actress Jennifer Coolidge talks about the death of the crush (Photo: Reproduction / Instagram)

Actress Jennifer Coolidge was very marked by her role as ‘Stifler’s mother’ in the ‘American Pie’ franchise and, more recently, she shone in the series ‘The White Lotus’, which was the highlight of the Emmy 2022.

It was precisely during an interview after the awards on Monday (12) that the 61-year-old American artist, who doesn’t mince words, dismantled reporters with a more than unexpected response. The moment, of course, went viral on the web.

Jennifer Coolidge in American Pie: Reunion (2012) (Photo: Disclosure)

Speaking with reporters Scott Evans and Zuri Hall, the actress was asked if she had her eye on anyone. “If you could try anyone, who would it be?” Scott asked. Well, neither of them expected the answer that would come from the actress.

“Who would it be? Well, I was really excited about someone – I can’t say the name…”, she continued, “But I found out today that he’s dead.” At the time, Scott and Zuri react with a lot of surprise and concern, not knowing what to do.

Watch the moment:

In the responses to the tweet with the video, netizens opined about the tragic situation, but somewhat comical due to its unusual shape. “She is so real,” one user summarized. “She is really unique,” ​​said another. “I need to know who it is,” commented a third. “Me when I finally decide to take action”, joked the fan.

Many admirers bet that the actress discovered that the crush died during the “In memory” session of the awards, which honors artists who passed away throughout the year.

The actress really speaks her mind, without filtering things too much. She recently rocked by revealing her role as ‘Stifler’s mother’ made her sleep with “about 200 people”. She played the character, who is all worked on sensuality, in four films in the franchise released in 1999.

Her character was even responsible for popularizing the acronym ‘MILF’, which means something like an older, sensual woman. “I really enjoyed being a MILF and had a lot of sex because of ‘American Pie,’” she said.

She then confessed, “There were so many benefits to making this movie. I mean, there would be like 200 people I would never have slept with.”

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus (Photo: publicity)

In addition to ‘American Pie’, Jennifer has worked on other hit comedies such as ‘Legally Blonde’ (2001, 2003), ‘Cinderella New’ (2004) and ‘Dream Crazy in Hollywood’ (2007).

For ‘The White Lotus’, she won her biggest career acclaim and won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actress. The series still took four more statuettes, being the biggest winner of the night.

The cast of The White Lotus on stage at the 2022 Emmys (Photo: NBC via Getty Images)

In addition to her, the production stars stars such as Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney. Watch the trailer: