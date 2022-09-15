Jennifer Lawrence says she fought with family members over political issues: “I can’t”

This week, actress Jennifer Lawrence gave an interview to an American Portal and said that she walked away from family members for political and ideological reasons. The famous, who recently gave birth to her first child, cannot cope with her parents’ conservatism and has cut ties with them. Lawrence even highlighted the penultimate American election, where her parents supported former President Donald Trump.

++ Jennifer Lawrence’s first child is born in Los Angeles

“I’ve worked hard for the past five years to forgive my father and family and try to understand them: ‘It’s different. They have access to different information. Their lives are different.’ I tried to let go and the truth is I can’t. I can’t,” he said.

++Are you a fan of Jennifer Lawrence? Check out 10 movies from the actress

The actress also reiterated that she is currently unable to relate to people who do not take a political stand. “You live in the United States. You need to be political. It’s all too terrible. Policies are killing people.”

On the rise of conservatism, especially in the United States, such as Trump’s victory in 2016, he commented: “I am heartbroken because the United States had the option to choose between a woman and a very dangerous jar of mayonnaise. And then they said, ‘well, it can’t be a woman, let’s go with the mayonnaise jar,’” he concluded.

Fact-checking content of Father Pee.

Don’t forget to like our pageon Facebook, on twitter and alsoon Instagramfor morePaiPee news.