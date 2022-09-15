Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s lawsuit will be turned into a movie; know more

Playback / Internet

The controversial defamation trial involving stars Johnny Depp (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Amber Heard (Aquaman) will already guarantee a movie, which is already ready.

publicity

According to Variety, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial will be released for free on Fox’s Tubi streaming platform, available only in the United States.

publicity

Mark Hapka (Days of our Lives) will play Johnny Depp, while Megan Davis (Alone in the Dark) will play Amber Heard. The cast also includes Melissa Marty (Station 19) and Mary Carrig (Law & Order: True Crime) as the stars’ lawyers.

The Judgment of the Year

H

The film is ready and will be shown at Tubi on September 30, with the direction of Sara Lohman (Secrets in the Woods).

Hot Take’s premise is to dramatize the two-month trial involving the two actors, as well as addressing Depp and Heard’s tumultuous relationship, which resulted in a defamation case.

publicity

Advertising