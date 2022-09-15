‘Johnny vs Amber The US Trial’: First Look at New Documentary on Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s Libel Case

‘Johnny vs Amber: The US Trial’, a two-part Discovery+ docuseries, chronicles the highly publicized court battle between the former couple, in which Depp tried to clear his name from allegations of domestic abuse. The two-part documentary will air exclusively on Discovery+ on Tuesday, September 20.

According to the miniseries’ synopsis, “With intimate access to Johnny Depp’s lawyers, legal experts, and journalists, the series provides a forensic account of key evidence and turning points in the case from both sides, allowing viewers to decide for themselves. same. about who to believe.”

The moving teaser examines both parties’ testimony during the trial, which took place in Virginia this summer and saw Depp emerge triumphant. We see the court being informed of a text from Depp that read: “She is begging for total global humiliation.” The most compelling aspect of Heard’s case is also believed to be that Depp was not always aware of his own behavior as a result of substance abuse. in another courtroom scene.

Johnny Depp (Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Heard later says: “I have received thousands of death threats since this trial began, people mocking my testimony about being assaulted. “I just want them to leave me alone.”

The two-part documentary will premiere on Discovery+ on Tuesday, September 20. Following Heard’s alleged allegations, Depp lost a UK libel case against the tabloid The Sun, which branded him a “wife beater”.

Actress Amber Heard (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Heard announced through a spokesperson after the trial that he would appeal the verdict. “We believe the court made mistakes that prevented a fair and consistent First Amendment verdict,” a spokesperson said. “We are therefore appealing the verdict.” They added: “While we realize today’s filing will ignite Twitter fires, there are steps we need to take to ensure fairness and equity.”

Meanwhile, Depp’s spokesperson warned Entertainment Weekly of the possible appeal: “The jury heard the extensive evidence presented during the six-week trial and reached a clear and unanimous verdict that the defendant herself defamed Depp in multiple instances. . our case and that this verdict will be valid.”

The trial revolved around an editorial Heard published for the Washington Post in 2018, in which she claimed she had been a victim of domestic abuse. Despite not being named Depp, he claims the job defamed him and caused him to miss out on several acting roles, including his renowned role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

According to Heard’s spokesperson, the lawsuit is primarily about free speech. “When it comes to protecting the fundamental right of free speech, we look at the jury’s decision – to paraphrase a famous quote – not ‘as the beginning of the end, but just the end of the beginning’.”