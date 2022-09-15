Jordan Peele Animation With Coraline Director Gets Trailer

No! Do not look!movie of Jordan Peele (Run!) was the highest grossing last weekend in Brazil. However, the award-winning filmmaker is also involved in a new production by Netflix. That, next to the director Henry Selickknown for his work on Coraline (2009) and Jack’s wierd world (1993) who wrote the screenplay for Wendell & Wild beside peel. Finally, thestreaming released the first teaser of the animation in stop motion.

Wendell & Wild is an adaptation of the book that Selick wrote in collaboration with Clay McLeod Chapman. Meanwhile, the characters seem to be involved in one big horror story. Check out the trailer in detail below:

As it is possible to understand from the video, the plot focuses on the demon brothers Wendell and wild who are summoned to the land of the living by the teenager Kat Elliot. A very rebellious thirteen-year-old girl. However, the girl demands an exchange that the brothers did not expect. And with plenty of surprises, she takes them on a bizarre and comical adventure unlike any fantasy out there. Finally, defying the laws of life and death.

It is understood that the video also highlights that Kat You need to “face your own demons”. So we follow this expression become literal. After all, the young woman begins to deal with paranormal issues, when she encounters intriguing demon brothers. It looks like the girl still has an issue with her parents that doesn’t show up in the preview. And finally, the plot must merge some psychological trauma with the demonic adventure.

Himself Jordan Peele stars the production, giving voice to wildabout that, Keegan-Michael Key (Pinocchio) will give voice to his brother Wendell. In addition to them, other cast names include Angela Bassett (Black Panther), Lyric Ross (This Is Us), James Hong (Red: Growing up is a Beast), Tamara Smart (Resident Evil), Natalie Martinez (Death Race). Furthermore, Tantoo Cardinal, Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood and Ving Rhames make up the list.

Wendell & Wild arrives at the catalog of Netflixon the 28th of October just in time for the helloween.