Judicial Recovery: Cruzeiro presents a payment plan for creditors; see details | cruise

Cruzeiro took another step towards the implementation of the Judicial Reorganization process. This Wednesday, the club presented to the Court the plan for the payment to creditors who, together, charge more than R$ 530 million. O ge brings the details of the document, which aims to reduce the liability.

The plan for settling debts through Judicial Reorganization is divided into classes, in accordance with the provisions of the current Law. In Class I are labor creditors entitled to receive up to 120 minimum wages (about R$ 145 thousand).

In this case, Cruzeiro’s proposal is to pay without discounts on the total debt, in two stages: R$ 20 thousand, in a single installment, up to six months after approval of the Judicial Recovery; and the remaining balance, if any, in 30 monthly installments (with interest and correction), the first being paid within 30 days after the settlement of the amount of R$ 20 thousand.

In Class II of the plan proposed by Cruzeiro are the “Real Guaranteed Creditors”. That is, those who have club assets, movable or immovable, as collateral. In this case, Cruzeiro plans to start the payment one year after the approval of the agreement, paying off the debt in seven years, with annual installments, plus corrections and interest.

Third in the priority of Cruzeiro’s payment plan are the “Unsecured Creditors”. In Class III, the “Common Creditors” and labor creditors and real creditors, whose balances were not fully paid in the previous classes, will be contemplated.

In relation to common creditors, Cruzeiro’s plan is to pay R$ 150 thousand, in a single installment, without interest and correction, within 24 months after the approval of the Judicial Reorganization.

Cruzeiro’s proposal to settle the balances of ordinary, labor and real creditors is that there is a 75% discount on the total remaining amount. The payment would begin two years after the approval of the RJ, with a forecast of payment in ten years, with annual installments, corrected by the Referential Rate and plus interest of 2% per year.

Subsequently, payments are foreseen for creditors registered under a legal entity, in the form of micro-enterprises or small businesses. This is Class IV. In this case, Cruzeiro offers payment of R$ 40 thousand, without discount, in a single installment, paid up to 12 months after approval of the agreement.

The remaining balance, if any, would also be discounted by 75%, with settlement expected in nine annual installments, adjusted and plus 2% interest per year, with the first installment paid 24 months after approval.

A novelty that Cruzeiro proposed, at this point in the Judicial Recovery process, was the inclusion of debts in processes that are in the CNRD. These are debts with clubs or players, which can generate sports punishment, such as transferban, for example.

In this case, the club provides for the distribution of CNRD creditors in Classes I, III and IV, each of which will follow the payment method proposed by Cruzeiro in each of these classes. The remaining balance, if any, will be paid in ten annual installments, with correction and interest of 2% per year, starting 12 months after approval.

In the following planning priorities are financial creditors, suppliers and owners of Net Credits – those arising from legal obligations signed before the date of the Judicial Reorganization request.

The next step will be the publication of a notice for all creditors previously listed by Cruzeiro to express their views on the recovery plan. In case of disagreement, the document may still be amended and presented again to the creditors, who will later vote to accept it.