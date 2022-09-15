Katy Perry hints at new release and world tour soon

The singer Katy Perry left fans elated by indicating that he has plans to release a new album and start a new tour soon.

In an interview with the program The Drew Barrymore Showpresented by actress Drew BarrymoreKaty revealed that she will likely write new songs and perform around the world.

She stressed, however, that being on stage demands a lot of energy from her and that she prefers to invest in her “business side”.

“I don’t talk much offstage, I’m more of an observer. I really save my energy for when I need to use it,” she said.

Katy Perry has revealed that she plans to write new songs and tour the world soon Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS – 09/30/2021

The singer also talked about relationships and personal life. When asked about her daughter’s birth, Daisy Dove BloomKaty said that she often has the feeling that she is not enough, whether at work or in her love and family life.

“I’ve always had this thing of, ‘Am I enough? Or was I just lucky?’ Sometimes I work hard just to prove that I am enough,” she stated.

She also said that she has experienced several challenges involving romantic relationships. “Sometimes because I’m not attracted to the right people. I wanted to relate to someone who was kind, consistent, and who made the effort to be with me,” she revealed to Drew Barrymore.

Watch the full interview:

