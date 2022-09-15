Kid Cudi and Kenya Barris animation gets trailer

New animation of Netflix idealized by Kid Cudi and Kenya Barrels, entergalactic won an eye-popping trailer this Monday (12). In the preview, which can be seen above, we meet Jabari (Cudy), a successful young artist who falls in love with his neighbor, Meadow (Jessica Williams), and tries to find space in his life for love.

In addition to the rapper’s own voice, they make up the cast of entergalactic Timothée Chalamet (dina), Ty Dolla $ign, Laura Harrier (Hollywood), Vanessa Hudgens (Tick, Tick…Boom!), Christopher Abbott (Kraven the Hunter), 070 Shake, Teyana Taylor (A Prince in New York 2), Jaden Smith (Karate Kid), Keith David (The princess and the Frog), Arturo Castro (narcos) and Macaulay Culkin (American Horror Story).

The series will feature music by Cudi and will focus on Jabari as he balances his love life and work life, with one bringing him closer to the other as moving into his dream apartment introduces him to his new neighbor. The series promises “an explosion of art, music and fashion” in a “city that manages to balance all three: New York”.

entergalactic comes to Netflix in September 30th.

