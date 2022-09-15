Kit Harington says he doesn’t know anything about spin-off

Actor Kit Harington used the famous phrase about his character in “Game of Thrones” Jon Snow to deflect questions about the possible spin-off starring him that is in development at HBO.

“You don’t know anything, Jon Snow,” said the character Ygritte, played by Rose Leslie, in episode 6 of season 2 of “Game of Thrones”. The speech generated memes that last until today on social networks, even years after it aired.

Leslie Grace (Ygritte) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) in “Game of Thrones”. Image: HBO

Kit Harington, the character’s interpreter who knows nothing, must have heard the line thousands of times, and now he’s decided to use it to evade questions about the potential spin-off “Snow”, which is in development by HBO and has already been confirmed by the author who created this universe, George RR Martin.

In his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Kit Harington used the phrase that became linked to the character when responding to presenter Josh Horowitz about the series. “The only thing I will say is that I don’t know anything about it,” said the actor. “George [R.R. Martin] is allowed to speak. I would be speaking in riddles if I went any further.”

Harington is certainly barred from speaking by confidentiality agreements, which force people involved in big productions like the “Game of Thrones” franchise not to give details about future productions ahead of time.

George RR Martin revealed the existence of the Jon Snow spin-off on his blog, where he said that the series was created based on an idea by Kit Harington himself, who even took his own writers and showrunners to develop the production.

The series will be a continuation of the events of the final season of “Game of Thrones”, where Jon Snow, (“GOT” SPOILER ALERT whose real name is Aegon Targaryen, “The Prince Who Was Betrothed”, killed his own aunt with whom he had a romantic relationship, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), after the then Queen of Westeros, after she destroyed King’s Landing with her dragon. Afterwards, Snow was banished to the Night’s Watch as punishment for his actions.

“Game of Thrones” is based on the “A Song of Ice and Fire” book series, while “House of the Dragon” adapts another book by Martin, “Fire and Blood”. Although the main series ended in 2019, the author is still working on the final two books of the Chronicles, “The Winds of Winter” and “A Dream of Spring”, and has already stated that the series had a different ending than what will happen in your work.

The eight seasons of “Game of Thrones” as well as the first four episodes of “House of the Dragon” are available on HBO Max. The series “Snow” has not yet been approved by HBO and does not have a premiere date announced.

