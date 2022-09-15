Learn how to get Portuguese citizenship online

Tool will be made available until the end of the year and aims to relieve face-to-face service; Currently, the process takes ten times the periods proposed by law due to high demand

Pixabay / Norbert

From the end of 2022, Brazilians will be able to obtain Portuguese citizenship online



Taking Portuguese citizenship became easier for Brazilians. the government of Portugal announced that it will be possible to proceed with the request in a virtual way, using the local justice website, a tool that is already used to analyze the progress of the request. According to the Minister of Justice, Pedro Ferrão Tavares, in an interview with Daily News of Portugal, the measure will take effect at the end of 2022 and will make requests more agile and less bureaucratic, but an exact date was not given. He also explained that the change, classified as necessary, is a way to alleviate face-to-face processes in Portuguese notary offices, given the large volume of requests for access to nationality. The citizenship application tool is not yet available, but when it is released, the process will be carried out as follows: the interested person will send the application and the online process will do a pre-assessment to avoid queues and save time. After approval, the process will follow the procedures of the Ministry of Justice.

Applications for citizenship are the most requested at the Instituto dos Registos e Notariado (IRN), and deadlines reach ten times the periods proposed by law due to high demand. The online process has already been adopted by other segments, such as renewal. According to the minister, the adoption of this strategy resulted in around 3 million attendances being withdrawn from face-to-face services. Portugal is one of the most sought after destinations by Brazilians who want to leave the country. According to data from the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF), released by the Portuguese agency Lusa, the number of applications per residence has been growing for six years, and the country already has about 210,000 Brazilians (2021 data). This is the highest number ever recorded since counting began. O Brazil is in the isolated leadership as the largest immigrant community in Portuguese territory, representing 29.2% of all foreigners in a regular situation in the country.