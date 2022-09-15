LG makes new tests with 6G and predicts speeds of up to 1 TB/s

LG confirmed today (14) to have carried out new tests with 6G terahertz (THz) technology, being able to transmit and receive data at a distance of up to 320 meters. The mobile network standard is the successor to 5G, but its debut is expected to take a few years.

According to the South Korean brand, the experiments took place last Wednesday (7) in an outdoor environment at the Fraunhofer Heinrich Hertz Institute (HHI) in Berlin, Germany. The sending and receiving of data was done stably in the frequency range from 155 to 175 GHz.

The achievement represents a major advance towards the adoption of 6G THz networks in urban areas, according to the company, as the reference cellular coverage of the base stations is approximately 250 meters. In addition, this is a significant improvement compared to the 2021 tests, when the transmissions reached a distance of 100 meters in the open air.

LG continues to carry out tests with the 6G network.

“With the success of our latest demo, we are one step closer to achieving 6G speeds of 1TB per second in indoor and outdoor urban areas,” said LG Executive Vice President Kim Byoung-hoon. He also confirmed that more tests will be carried out with research institutes and companies in the sector for the development of the technology.

Debut scheduled for 2029

Taking advantage of ultra-wideband frequencies, 6G has a relatively short range and can suffer from transmission to reception losses. To circumvent these problems, the company and its partners developed a 20 dBm power amplifier, an increase of more than 5 dBm over last year.

A low-noise receiver amplifier, minimizing interference in signal reception, was also adopted in this latest experiment. The improvements were essential for obtaining results superior to those recorded in the last test.

According to LG, discussions around the standardization of 6G should start around 2025, but the new technology should not start reaching the public until 2029. The industry expectation is that the sixth generation of mobile internet will provide speeds 10 times greater than 5G, further reducing latency and providing greater reliability.