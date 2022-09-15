Lion is delighted to meet his cub for the first time at the zoo; Look

A lion left the predator pose aside and melted when he met his newborn cub. The emotional scene took place on September 6 at the Denver Zoo in the USA.

Animal caretakers recorded the first encounter between Tobias the lion and his baby, born July 25, according to the New York Post.

In the images, Tobias approaches the cub and observes it. Then he bends over to look at the little one more closely and interact with him.

According to the Bored Panda website, the little lion was born in good health, and already shows to be playful and outgoing.

The little cub also thrilled mommy lioness Neliah, as well as sisters Sabi and Kamara. But it’s Tobias who seemed particularly happy to finally spend time with his son.

In the first months of its life, the little lion, which has not yet been named, has been living more with its father, mother and sisters. He has yet to be introduced to zoo visitors.

The video of the father lion and his cub was shared on social media and won over many people. Some of them were surprised by how affectionate lions can be with their cubs.

“He’s so precious! I love Dad’s interaction with him, so gentle from such a powerful creature,” one user wrote on Facebook.

“[Oh meu Deus] he’s so adorable, especially seeing him with Tobias, who seems like an amazing father. [a propósito]!” added another.

Due to the backlash, the Denver Zoo launched a campaign to get the public to suggest a name for the new lion cub. The charity also asked for donations to raise funds to improve the care of the lions that live in its facilities and for initiatives to preserve animals in their natural habitat.