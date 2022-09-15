Live-Action ‘Snow White’ With Gal Gadot Gets Release Date

During the presentation of the D23 Expo, Disney brought the actresses Rachel Zegler (‘Love, Sublime Love’) and Gal Gadot (‘Wonder Woman’) to present the first exciting teaser for ‘snow White‘ – which was not made available online.

Now, the studio announces the release date of the live-action: March 22, 2024.

An official logo was also released:

Disney’s Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, releasing 2024. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/UkAVXQq5Kb — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

During an interview for the comic book, Gadot commented that she loved the opportunity to play the Evil Queen, stating that it was one of the characters she most enjoyed playing.

“Where do I start? First of all, for me, it was very different from anything I’ve done before because I’m used to being on the other side of where the heart should be. She is the first and most iconic villain in the Disney world and incarnating her wickedness was so delicious. I liked very much. First of all, I had fun doing this! I loved playing this character. She’s one of the characters I’ve enjoyed playing the most in my career.”

During the conversation, Gadot made it very clear that there is a good reason for the character to be called the Evil Queen.

“She is bad. Very bad. She’s… Deeply evil, you know? She has this dark side and the dynamic relationship between her and Snow White is… well, you’ll have to wait.”

the version live action in ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs‘ was first announced in late 2019, following the critical and commercial success of the remake of ‘Lion King‘.

The direction is up to Marc Webb (‘The spectacular Spider Man’).

