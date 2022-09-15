London has another public wake for Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s birthday; see schedule | World

The visit to the body of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Hall in London will continue this Thursday (14).

The queen’s body is not expected to leave the site until Monday (19), in a ceremonial procession that will end at St. George of Windsor Castle, where she will be buried.

Thousands of people wait in line to pay their last respects to Queen Elizabeth II

Members of royal families from other countries, presidents and world leaders are expected to attend the event (some nations, including Russia, Afghanistan and Syria, were not invited).

The full-scale ceremonial procession on the day of the queen’s funeral is likely to be one of the largest the country has ever witnessed.

This Thursday, Prince Harry turns 38.

His brother William, who is now first in line to the throne, will travel to the royal residence of Sandringham, England, to visit the site where the public paid tribute with flowers to the Queen, who died at 96 on Thursday. last week’s fair.

On Wednesday, King Charles III, his sons Princes William and Harry, and other royals joined a solemn procession to accompany Queen Elizabeth’s coffin.

Her body was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, a British Parliament building.

Crowds gathered in central London to witness the Queen being carried from the Palace to Parliament, as artillery guns fired salutes and Big Ben played, in the latest in a series of moving ceremonies as the country mourns the loss of the Queen, who died last week at age 96 after seven decades of reign.

Lying in a carriage of arms, draped by the banner called the Royal Standard and with the Crown of the Imperial State placed on a cushion on top next to a wreath, the coffin with Elizabeth’s body was carried away in a slow, somber procession. from his London home to Westminster Hall, where he will stay for four days.

Walking close behind were Charles and his brothers, Anne, Andrew and Edward.

In a second group were Charles’ children Princes William and Harry, a sad scene that recalled the day when, as boys 25 years ago, they followed the coffin of their mother Princess Diana carried in a similar procession. through the center of the English capital.

It was also a symbolic display of unity, as 40-year-old William, now Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, reportedly say little to each other after a bitter falling-out over the past two years.

The queue to say goodbye to the queen stretched for miles.

“It was very emotional to see the family. It was a powerful demonstration of unity,” said Jenny Frame, 54, who waited more than four hours to see the procession.

Paul Wiltshire, 65, commented: “I don’t think we’ll ever see anything like this, or a queen like that again. The end of an era.”