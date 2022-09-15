Lost cell phone? See How to Locate iPhone and Android from Computer | Technology

Lost your cell phone or headset and don’t know how to locate it? both the apple how the iphone have a location feature which allows you to find your device.

These features are native, that is, they are already installed on smartphones. See below how to use each one:

Apple’s location service can be used in the “Find My” service, also known as “Find My”. It can be accessed via the browser at iCloud.com/find or on other iPhones, iPads and Macs.

In the service, you can locate all branded devices saved in your account, including the exact address where they are, itinerary, battery level and even emit an audible alert to find them. See the step by step to use “Search”.

Go to iCloud.com/find and enter your email and password (Apple ID); At the top of the screen, click “all devices“; Choose the device and view the item’s location.

Open the app”Search“; Go in “devices“; And choose the device you want to find.

If the device is turned off, Find My will display its location within the last 24 hours. Apple gives you the option to activate the notification as soon as it is found (or reactivate it when the battery is charged again).

You can locate an Android phone via the browser at google.com/android/find. As with Apple, you can also install the “Find My Device” app for Android.

In addition to smartphones that run Android, Google’s service can locate smart watches, headphones and tablets, as long as they are compatible. See how to use:

Go to google.com/android/find; Log in with your Google account; Select the device to be located; Visualize on the map where he is.

Open the app”Find My Device“; Choose the device you want to find; You can view the location, battery amount and sound to find it.

How to notify who found cell phone?

If you’ve had your device stolen, stolen, or lost, Apple and Google services can also be used to communicate with the person who found your phone.

For iPhone, enable “lost mode” on iCloud website or “Find”. The functionality allows you to leave a message so that the person who locates the device can contact you.

On Android, under “Find My Device”, choose the “Protect device” option. On the next screen, add a message for the person who finds the device to contact you. After that, your Android will be locked.

Beware of false contacts

There are cases where, when the device is put into lost mode, criminals can contact the victim or family members asking for login and password for their Google or Apple account.

Usually, these approaches happen by SMS, with malicious links that ask for sensitive data to unlock the device, as happened with the influencer Pedrão (see image below).

Never click on these links and always choose to use the native location tools provided by the phone companies.

Know what to do if your cell phone is stolen

