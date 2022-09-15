MacBook and Apple Watch are discounted up to R$7,500 on Amazon | Which one to buy?

Another highlight is the Apple Watch 3, which has interesting functions for exercising and health monitoring and has a 5% discount, from R$2,599 to R$1,519. The MacBook Air has a 13-inch screen and 8 GB of RAM and is 34% off, from R$12,999 to R$8,639, a reduction of R$4,360. Here are five Apple products on offer to buy on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is a watch that connects to the iPhone and allows access to the main features of the smartphone, such as answering calls, replying to messages and accessing playlists. In addition, the device is also capable of measuring heart rates, walking time and distance covered, for example. The 38 mm version is 5% off, from R$2,599 to R$1,519, a savings of R$1,080.

The product is compatible with iPhone 5S or later. The product is rated 4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon and buyers say the watch lives up to expectations.

Pros: practicality in accessing the main features of the iPhone

practicality in accessing the main features of the iPhone Cons: old model

For those looking for an Apple notebook, the MacBook Air is the most affordable model on this list. The laptop features an M1 processor, Apple’s eight-core chip. The datasheet is complete with 8 GB of RAM, a dedicated GPU with seven cores and a 256 GB SSD. The product is available at a 34% discount, from R$12,999 to R$8,639, a savings of R$4,360.

The laptop is sold in silver, space gray and gold colors. It still has a 13-inch screen and battery that promises up to 18 hours of battery life. On Amazon’s website, the MacBook is rated 4.9 out of 5 stars, and buyers praise the design, battery life, and processing speed.

Pros: M1 chip tends to please even the most demanding users

M1 chip tends to please even the most demanding users Cons: compared to other models on this list, this one has the processor with the fewest cores

This version of the MacBook belongs to Apple’s Pro line and has an eight-core M1 processor. It still has 8GB of RAM and a dedicated eight-core GPU, which should suit users who want to run heavy games or perform rendering work. In addition, it has a 256 GB SSD. The product is found at an 11% discount, from R$19,799 to R$17,679, a savings of R$2,120.

The laptop can be purchased in silver and space gray colors. The device has a 13.3-inch screen and comes with two USB 4.0 ports. The item is rated 4.8 out of 5 stars and buyers point out that the MacBook performs well.

Pros: configuration can suit both casual audience and those who want to perform heavier tasks

configuration can suit both casual audience and those who want to perform heavier tasks Cons: SSD could be bigger

Unlike the previous item, this MacBook Pro is distinguished by offering a more powerful dedicated GPU, with 14 cores, which should please the demanding public. RAM memory and 512 GB SSD. The notebook is offered with a 10% discount, from R$26,999 to R$24,199, a savings of R$2,800.

The MacBook is seen in silver and space gray colors. The model comes with a 14-inch screen. The item is rated 4.9 out of 5 stars and buyers praise the quality of the screen, sound and computer performance.

Pros: higher amount of RAM, if purchased from the previous items

higher amount of RAM, if purchased from the previous items Cons: high price

This MacBook Pro model has a dedicated 16-core GPU, the most powerful on this list. The laptop is also equipped with a ten-core M1 processor, 16 GB of RAM and is offered in a 1 TB SSD. The device is sold at a 23% discount, from R$32,999 to R$25,500, a savings of R$7,500.

The model is available in space gray and silver and features a 14-inch screen, as well as USB-C and HDMI ports. The MacBook is rated 4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon and buyers rate the machine as powerful and praise the performance it offers.

Pros: 16-core GPU and 10-core processor, ideal for heavy tasks

16-core GPU and 10-core processor, ideal for heavy tasks Cons: high price

