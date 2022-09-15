“Make a call, Rogério Ceni”; São Paulo fans campaign to pay R$500,000 to Flamengo’s titleholder and take him to Morumbi

Flamengo remains alive in the main competitions of the season and qualified for the finals of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores

Flamengo occupies the third place in the Brazilian championship with 45 points, nine behind the leader palm trees, but still dreams of getting that cup. But, it is worth noting that Rubro-Negro is in the final of America’s Liberators and Brazil’s Cupwhere he confirmed the classification against São Paulo last Wednesday (14), in an aggregate score of 4 to 1.

in the cast red-black one of the players that has been standing out is the steering wheel João Gomes, which was formed in the base categories of the team. The defender was released into the first team by the coach Rogerio Ceni and, since then, it has been widely used and became the holder of the position. Before that, the player had not had opportunities in the team.

In view of this, fans of Sao Paulo are demonstrating on social networks asking for the hiring of the steering wheel for the next season. It is worth noting that some even arranged a ‘alternative‘ for hiring the athlete. “Éder leaves, passes on 500 of the 700k that Éder wins and brings the kid here!”, wrote on Twitter.

Others appealed for the steering wheel’s gratitude to scenewhich gave the first opportunity in the professional. “João Gomes come work with those who bet on you!”, wrote and another completed. “Make the connection Rogério Ceni”. However, João Gomes has a contract with Flamengo until December 2025.

At 21, the player is evaluated by the transfermarkt for 10 million euros, around BRL 52.4 million at the current quote. The next appointment of Flamengo is a classic in front of Fluminense next Sunday (18), at 4 pm, at Estádio do Maracanã.