Margot Robbie appears dismayed after visiting Cara Delevingne

After the Cara Delevingne case went viral in recent days, her Suicide Squad companion Margot Robbie came to visit her.

After the visit to the Delevingne in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, the Harley Quinn interpreter appeared dismayed in photos revealed by the DailyMail.

Behind the cameras, Margot Robbie and Dear Delevingne always proved to be great friends, which justifies the visit.

Recently, the actress and model Dear Delevingne appeared unrecognizable at the Los Angeles airport. She was visibly altered, and much was said about the use of narcotics.

According to recent news, her family is planning an intervention to help her.

After the case became public, the actress has not attended her commitments, such as the launch of her fashion collection in honor of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, which took place in New York last Monday (12/09).

Directed by David Ayer, ‘Suicide squad’ is available in the national catalog of HBO Max.

A team of the most dangerous and incarcerated supervillains are hired by a secret government agency to fight a powerful entity. However, when they realize that they were chosen not only to succeed, but also because of their obvious guilt when they inevitably fail, they will have to decide whether or not to continue risking their lives.