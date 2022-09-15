Margot Robbie cries over Cara Delevingne situation

Recently, actress and model Cara Delevingne was seen exhibiting very strange and unpleasant behavior. Her partner in the movie Suicide Squad, Margot Robbie, went to visit her friend and was very moved. Check out more details below.

IMAGE: REPRODUCTION MAGAZINE ABRIL / TRECOBOX

The situation of Cara Delevingne

Actress and supermodel Cara Delevingne is 30 years old and already has very important and interesting roles in her film career. Among the highlights of Cara’s career are “Paper Towns” from 2015, “Suicide Squad” released in 2016.

Yor Forger looks amazing in Brazilian Spy x Family cosplay

Cara was also in “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” in the year 2017, alongside Dane DeHaan and recently Cara made an appearance in the second season of the series “Only Murders in The Building” along with Selena Gomez.

IMAGE: PINTEREST / TRECOBOX

In a recent interview, the actress spoke to Jimmy Fallon about who she really is and stated that she was living in her life at the best time.

“I was living my best life, but people thought it was a little weird. People think I’m a little weird, but that’s who I am. Shameless”.

On the last day 5, the actress was filmed and photographed by paparazzi in a situation of total wear. She was clearly shaken about something and rumors have it that Cara was under the influence of drugs, as her agitated demeanor and weakened appearance notoriously indicated.

On the day in question, the actress was arriving two hours late for a flight she would take on Jay-Z’s private plane. She was seen dangling her feet from the back window of a car on the way to the scene.

IMAGE: NAU / TRECOBOX REPRODUCTION

Margot Robbie went to visit her friend and left very shaken

In photos released by DailyMail, actress Margot Robbie was seen leaving West Hollywood, Los Angeles, after her visit to Cara. The two have shown over the years to have a very strong friendship. That’s reason enough for Margot Robbie to have been shaken up the way we’ve seen in the photos.

Learn how to learn High Valyrian from House of the Dragon

You clearly don’t need to be close friends with Cara to be shaken by the actress’ situation, as her state is notably very sad. Check out the photos of Margot posted by DailyMail below.

EXCLUSIVE: Margot Robbie looks VERY distressed hours after leaving friend Cara Delevingne’s house https://t.co/SScqpauAjv — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) September 14, 2022

Did you like the news?

So, follow us on our social networks like twitter, Instagram and Facebook. So you can follow all the news about movies, series and more!