Margot Robbie devastated by friend status Cara Delevigne

Photos from the Daily Mail show Margot Robbie devastated and in tears in front of Cara Delevigne’s house.

It’s not just fans who are worried about the state of health of Dear Delevigne. The actress Margot Robbie, who is a friend of the model. The blonde was seen leaving the house of the other, located in West Hollywood, in tears. The photos were released by the British Daily Mail.

The images of the iconic Harley Quinn of cinemas in a visible emotional shake. Unable to hold back tears, Robbie wiped his face as he, according to the publication, headed for a trip to Los Angeles International Airport. In addition to Margot, Cara’s sister, Poppy Delevignewas also at her residence last Wednesday (14).

Since Delevigne’s appearance in the Billboard Music Awards, the model and actress has drawn the attention of fans and the entire media. Clearly under illicit substances, she appeared to have greatly annoyed the singers. Meghan Thee Stallion and doja catthe last one that cut the model from one of the photos posted on the day.

Recently, new images of Cara went viral on the internet. She was seen at Los Angeles International Airport, LAX, with her hair disheveled and barefoot, leaving it to be believed that she was under the influence of drugs.

A long-time drug user, Cara has always claimed to have her use under control and for recreational purposes only. The actress and model has been romantically involved with Ashley Benson, Kristen Stewart, Miley Cyrus and Amber Heard.

