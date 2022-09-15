Margot Robbie is photographed crying as she leaves Cara Delevingne’s house – Who

+



Margot Robbie cries as she leaves Cara Delevingne’s mansion (Photo: Getty Images/The Grosby Group)

[ALERTA: este texto aborda assuntos como dependência de drogas e violência, o que pode ser gatilho para algumas pessoas. Caso você se identifique, tenha depressão ou pensamentos suicidas, procure apoio no Centro Voluntário à Vida pelo telefone 188]

Margot Robbie, 32, was photographed leaving her friend Cara Delevingne, 30, in West Hollywood. Visibly shaken and crying, the actress was clicked wiping tears from her face.

The visit took place on September 12, but the photo agency released the images on Thursday (15). Margot had a suitcase with her, as she was heading to the Los Angeles airport after seeing her friend. Poppy, Cara’s sister, was also at the mansion.

Cara left her fans and family worried after being seen at an airport in the United States, barefoot, with messy hair and acting bewildered. The Star Family Paper cities plans to make an intervention after seeing the state of the actress, according to the daily mail.

The images published by the newspaper daily mail show the protagonist of the live action Barbie while preparing to travel to Los Angeles International Airport. She has a distressed, tearful expression and seems to be wiping tears from her face.

