Margot Robbie is seen shaken after leaving Cara Delevingne’s house

Actress Margot Robbie, 32, was pictured visibly shaken shortly after leaving her friend Cara Delevingne, 30, in West Hollywood, California.

The newspaper daily mail released the images this Thursday (15/9) where the protagonist of the live action Barbie, Margot Robbie, appears with a distressed and tearful expression.

According to the publication, it is speculated that Margot’s condition would be related to a visit hours earlier to her friend Cara Delevingne. Poppy Delevingne, sister of the actress, was also there at the end of the morning of this Thursday (15/9).

Margot Robbie visited Cara Delevingne after erratic behavior, but left the model’s home distressed and visibly shaken. pic.twitter.com/d3WEpfKLkC — ACERVO (@AcervoCharts) September 15, 2022

Intervention

Recently, Cara Delevingne was seen at an airport in the United States wearing only socks, apparently nervous, with disheveled hair and visibly out of her mind.

Cara Delevingne’s behavior has family and friends worried, who plan an intervention to help her.

“We are all incredibly concerned. The situation has been escalating for a few weeks now and Cara’s family is involved,” a close friend said. The Sun on Wednesday (7/9). “There’s been talk of doing some sort of intervention and making sure Cara gets the help she might need,” the source added. “She’s been ‘burning the candle’ on both sides lately, and it’s clearly taking its toll on her,” she lamented.



