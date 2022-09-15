Margot Robbie will return as Harley Quinn, says director

Suicide Squad director James Gunn has stated that Margot Robbie will return as Harley Quinn at some point. But, at least for now, there are no clues about the project.

Originally, Harley Quinn was thought to be able to lead her own film franchise, but after Birds of Prey, that seems to have been dropped.

The Suicide Squad is available in the national HBO Max catalogue.

Welcome to Hell – also known as Belle Reve, the prison with the highest death rate in the US. Where the worst supervillains are kept and where they’ll do anything to get out – even joining the super-secret, super-dark Task Force X.

Today’s do or die task? Gather a collection of villains including Bloodsport, Peacekeeper, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s crazy favorite, Harley Quinn. Then, arm them heavily and throw them (literally) on the remote island of Corto Maltese, filled with enemies.

Regarding the original feature, the cast brings the returns of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman like Rick Flagg, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang and Margot Robbie like Harlequin.