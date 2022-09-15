Marvel Confirms Unexpected Writer for Avengers: Kang Dynasty

Avengers: Kang Dynasty is one of the most epic projects in the history of Marvel Studios. And it promises to be the big explosion of the Multiverse Saga. After all, now we will see the villain Kang, in fact, be a threat to the entire Marvel universe.

READ TOO!

The film will hit theaters in May 2025 and features Destin Daniel Cretton of Shang-Chi, as director! Fortunately, it didn’t take long for another name in the production to be confirmed.

That’s because Deadline has just confirmed that Jeff Lovenessin Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawas chosen as the screenwriter of Avengers 5!

Jeff is an Emmy Award winner for his work on Rick & Morty. Being one of the show’s writers to win a chance in the MCU, such as Michael Waldron (Loki, Doctor Strange 2) and Jessica Gao (She-Hulk).

Will the bet on the screenwriter work? With that, Ant-Man 3 becomes even more important to prepare us for the next Avengers meeting.

keep an eye on Marvel’s legacy for more information. Also, check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

Possible Avengers 6 director may have been revealed

Last July, during its time at Comic-Con, Marvel Studios surprised by announcing two new Avengers movies. Yes, at once the studio announced the team’s 5th and 6th films.

And they will debut in the same year: in May 2025 premiere Avengers: Kang Dynastyand six months later, in November, it hits theaters Avengers: Secret Warsthe end of the Multiverse Saga.

the director of Avengers: Kang Dynasty has already been chosen, and it will be Destin Daniel Cretton, who also commanded Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. So, it only remains for Marvel to choose a director for Avengers 6, secret wars.

And according to journalist James Clement, one of the favorite names to take on the 6th film is Ryan Cooglerdirector of black Panther and also the future Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverwhich debuts in November.

MORE ABOUT THE AVENGERS:

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand was consecrated as the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. Amidst an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!