Marvel may have given another clue about the movie

Scarlet Witch (or just our eternal Wandinha) is one of the main characters in the MCU. So even though she apparently died in Doctor Strange 2, we know it will return. We just have no idea how and where!

READ TOO!

Comforting the hearts of fans of the superheroine, many rumors point out that Wanda will win a solo film in the MCU in the coming years. Although it is only in the field of rumors, behold, an official news from Marvel may have reinforced this possibility.

That’s because a new series of comics with the character has been announced, which will begin to be released in January of next year. But why did it catch the attention of the fans? Well, it happens that many times Marvel releases comics that anticipate the highlight of certain characters in theaters.

As has happened with Kang and many others before him. Which may indicate that the new comic is much more than Marvel Comics taking advantage of this surge in popularity for one of its most powerful characters.

Check out a part of the preview of this new adventure by Wanda:

“Following her redemption in the pages of X-Men: Trial of Magneto (2021), Wanda is reborn as the hero the Marvel universe needs her to be! Enjoying her fresh start, Wanda uses her powers in a glorious way and accepts a new calling to help those who need it most. Witness one of the most powerful wielders of magic at his finest in the new Scarlet Witch series fans have been asking for!”

keep an eye on Marvel’s legacy for more information on Wanda’s future in comics and on screen! In the meantime, check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

Will Scarlet Witch Return to the MCU? Screenwriter responds

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness left many loose ends for future Marvel Studios productions to continue, as is the case with the future of Scarlet Witch.

As we know, at the end of the movie, we’re led to believe that Wanda sacrificed herself to destroy the Darkhold’s castle, possibly dying crushed by the rubble that fell on her.

But we know that’s not quite the case, because there are strong rumors about a possible new solo production of the character, as well as hints within the film and through interviews with members of the production.

And Talking to Empire, the screenwriter of Doctor Strange 2Michael Waldron addressed the chances of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff returning to the MCU, responding with a simple “we’ll see”while admitting that he would like to see her return:

“She’s removing herself from the board… for now? Forever? We will see. I would like to see you again…”

Elizabeth Olsen spoke to Variety about how she was doing. “waiting to come back”despite her character’s ambiguous future and the fact that “nobody told her she is doing anything”:

“It’s weird that I’m hoping to get back, but nobody told me I’m doing anything! But in my mind, I’m just assuming they’ll have me again. I don’t know in what capacity, but I hope to be back. I hope there’s also more fun in something different. Where are we going? I feel like we did so much with her. It’s really been a wild couple of years with her.”

While we didn’t have any announcements about Wanda at D23, it’s very unlikely that she won’t return in the future!

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!