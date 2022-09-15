meet 10 black superheroes from the big screen

Recently, Disney released the trailer for “The Little Mermaid”, which featured Halle Bailey in the role of Ariel. However, the clip was the subject of several racist comments, for bringing a black actress to live the young mermaid and not following the original cartoon.

However, it is worth remembering that racial representation is increasingly present and important in films and series.

But before Halle’s mermaid, several black superheroes were portrayed on the big screen. With that in mind, Giz has separated a list of ten important names for you to know or remember.

Check out:

black Panther

Impossible to name black heroes, not including T’Challa, the king of Wakanda, the famous Black Panther. Created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee in 1966, the character was featured in the comic book “Fantastic Four #52” and is a remarkable character in comic book history for being considered the first black superhero.

Brought to the big screen in 2018, “Black Panther” was the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to win an Oscar, in addition to being rated as one of the best hero films of the century and inspired many black filmmakers to create similar stories.

Played by the eternal actor Chadwick Boseman, the character became a reference for children, young people and adults, who identified themselves and saw in the hero the racial representation they were looking for.

The sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters on November 10th.

Sam Wilson (Falcon)

Still in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Sam Wilson is a former Army aviator who, after allying with Steve Rogers (Captain America), becomes the Falcon. Later, after Rogers’ retirement, the shield and title of Captain America are passed to Wilson.

Sam’s new phase can be followed in the also Disney+ original series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” (2021), which features him and Bucky working together to stop stateless people from killing government officials.

Played by Anthony Mackie, the character emerged as a supporting character and is now assuming his own role. He will be the next Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the hero’s fourth film that hits theaters on May 3, 2024.

Monica Rambeau

Monica Rambeau’s first appearance in Marvel comics was in “Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16”, originally published in August 1982. The character was once introduced as Captain Marvel, continuing the legacy of Mar-Vell who had died. due to cancer that same year.

Created by Roger Stern and John Romita Jr., it didn’t take long for the heroine to start appearing in Avengers comics and becoming a fixture on the team. She was one of the first black female heroes featured on the team, following in the footsteps of Black Panther and Falcon, and is now known to MCU fans.

On the big screen, she made her first appearance in the “Captain Marvel” solo, where Monica is a child – played by Akira Akbar -, daughter of Carol Danvers’ best friend. After a time jump, we see the character in the present day in “WandaVision”. Now, she already has her return guaranteed in the long “The Marvels”, where she will be one of the protagonists and will be played by Teyonah Parris.

Luke Cage

Luke Cage was the first black hero to have his own comic book. His first appearance was in Luke Cage, Hero for Hire #1 from 1972. He is an ex-con for a crime he didn’t commit and who gains the powers of superhuman strength and unbreakable skin after being voluntarily subjected to a experimental procedure. Now, the public can find out more about the character in the hero’s own series: “Luke Cage”, now available on Disney+.

Nike Fury

Nick Fury is a US Army war hero who later became leader of the secret spy agency SHIELD. One of the most influential characters in the Marvel Universe, Fury has advanced military training among his skills, being a great strategist, firearms expert, master in hand-to-hand combat, pilot and polyglot, as well as fluent in English, German, Russian. , Japanese, among other languages.

Storm

As much as it doesn’t have a cinematographic or episodic work of its own, Storm has easily become one of the most beloved members of the X-Men after its various adaptations on the big screen. As played in most of the films by Halle Berry, Storm is one of Marvel’s most popular and powerful heroes.

With the ability to control the weather, she can stimulate all forms of meteorological storms, such as hurricanes, thunderstorms, and even blizzards, in addition to being able to control the temperature of the environment, generate electromagnetic rays and other atmospheric phenomena.

Shuri

Shuri is a superheroine, African princess of the kingdom of Wakanda and younger sister of T’Challa (Black Panther). She is an extremely intelligent and ambitious woman, as well as an expert in martial arts. Later, through a Wakandian ritual, she gains enhanced abilities from the Black Panther.

War machine

War Machine is the alter ego of James Rhodes, a superhero from the Marvel Universe who uses high-tech armor built by his friend Tony Stark, Iron Man. James Rhodes was a good man who wanted to become a military man and serve as a pilot. When he was on a mission in a war, his helicopter crashed. In the search for a new plane, he found Tony Stark, who had just escaped from enemy prison.

The two together managed to escape that place and go to the United States. When they got there, Tony offered him a job as a pilot and he turned it down. However, some time later, after much persistence, he became Iron Man’s private pilot.

There was a period when Tony had faked his own death while recovering from an illness. And in that period, he wore a suit that Stark had built, the War Machine armor and fought crime using that armor, paying homage to his friend. Even when Tony Stark “came back from the dead”, he remained War Machine, thus pursuing his own solo career.

blade

After being contaminated by the blood of a creature of darkness, Blade (Wesley Snipes) transformed into an immortal, half-man, half-vampire warrior. Since then, he’s been dedicated to hunting down undead leader Deacon Frost (Stephen Dorff) and his minions, who are plotting a grand plan to increase their domination over the human race.

In 2023, Blade will return to theaters, but this time played by Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. The character is still remembered by many fans and incorporated as a symbol in the black struggle of some movements.

Miles Morales

Like Peter Parker, Miles is bitten by a genetically modified spider and has abilities such as: accelerated regeneration ability, camouflage, venom blast capable of paralyzing opponents, super strength, keen reflexes, the ability to climb walls and of course, the sense. spider. The hero is a 17-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, and he inherits the mantle of Peter Parker in the Spider-Verse.