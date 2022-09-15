Meteorology receives around 800 reports of ‘fireball’ in Scottish skies

posted on 09/15/2022 12:12



The “fireball” could be from a meteor or even space junk re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere – (Credit: Reproduction/Twitter @RhiannonHayes12)

A “ball of fire” was seen in the skies of Scotland in the early hours of this Thursday (15/9). According to the local portal The Nationalabout 800 reports of the same event were recorded by the NGO UK Meteor Networkwhich records meteor “fireballs” across the UK.

The NGO reported that it is investigating what this “fireball” could be – it could be a meteor or even space junk re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere.

“The preliminary trajectory was calculated by the [Organização Internacional de Meteoros] and indicates that the object, which we now believe to be space debris, would have landed in the Atlantic south of the Hebrides (which comprise a large archipelago off the west coast of Scotland).

Watch the video of one of the records: