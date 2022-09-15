Michael Kors presents Urban Resort SS23 collection

Urban resort was the theme of Michael Kors’ Spring/Summer 2023 NYFW fashion show, which took place this morning (14) in Manhattan, near the West Village. With a catwalk that juxtaposed city elegance with resort-inspired greenery, the show celebrated the fusion of urbanity and nature.

“Urban resort for me is the best of both worlds, it’s the luxury and elegance of urban life with the laid-back glamor you find at the best resorts,” says Michael Kors. “This collection uses a lot of elements you normally find on vacation — lots of white, lots of nudity, soft caftans, relaxed sandals — mixed with the crisp tailoring and polish you need in an urban setting.”

Balancing the rigor of the city with the relaxed allure of the resort, the runway included everything from sarongs and caftans to tailored suits and Chesterfield coats. A palette of crisp white, graphic black, tropical lime and bold poppy is balanced by muted tones of pearl, silver, dune and gold. Movement and light are accentuated by romantic fringes, high-shine sequins and liquid fabrics, juxtaposed against architectural silhouettes and sculptural jewelry. The result is a wardrobe that celebrates the body and works in every destination in the world.

Anne Hathaway, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens were front row in Michael Kors’ show for NYFW, which also included Alexandra Daddario, Keke Palmer, Sabrina Carpenter, Lori Harvey, La La Anthony and more.