Minister of Science visits the largest photovoltaic energy industry in Brazil in Cascavel – catve.com

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Paulo César Rezende de Carvalho Alvim, arrived in Cascavel late Wednesday afternoon (14) to fulfill an agenda. He visited the manufacturing area of ​​Sengi Solar, the new photovoltaic module industry in Brazil, of the Tangipar Group, specialists in Solar Energy, located on Avenida Aracy Tanaka Biazetto, in Região do Lago, in Cascavel.

The photovoltaic module, popularly called a solar panel, is the spider’s web that captures solar energy to start the process of transforming it into sustainable energy. The semiconductor material that covers it is sensitive to light and generates electricity when it is hit by solar radiation, thanks to the physical phenomenon known as the photovoltaic effect.

In an interview with Portal Catve, Minister Paulo César Rezende de Carvalho Alvim commented that unity is fundamental for the economic development of the region. The mayor of Cascavel, Leonaldo Paranhos was also present at the event.

The Tangipar group is formed by more than 15 companies that serve specialists in the solar energy sector throughout Brazil, considered today as the largest solar energy company in Brazil. She was raised in 2015 in Cascavel with the proposal to make solar energy increasingly accessible to everyone. In 2021, it reached the mark of more than 30 thousand works carried out and more than 1.5 million modules sold.

Daniel da Rocha, president of the Tangipar Group, said that it is necessary for Brazil to have an efficient production chain focused on energy, and that is what the company has been working hard on over the last two years.

