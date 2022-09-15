Motorola launches Moto E22 in Brazil with MediaTek Helio G37 chipset, 90 Hz display and more

This Thursday (15th), the Motorola added another cell phone to its portfolio of products available in Brazil. This is the basic model. Moto E22designed to attract users looking for a more cost-effective option. The Moto E22 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G37 platformwhich works together with 2GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, both of which can be expanded via microSD card.





The Moto E22’s screen is of 6.5 inches in HD+ resolution and the panel has a 90 Hz refresh rate. This whole set is powered by a 4,020 mAh battery and a 10-watt charger comes along in the device’s box. The model comes with two operating system options. Android 12 is available in a version with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal memory. The variant with only 2 GB of RAM and half the storage comes with Android Go.





As for the photographic set, the Motorola Moto E22 comes with a camera rear main of 16 MP and a secondary to theapply the 2 MP blur effect. The front sensor is 5 MP with f/2.4 aperture. The device also comes with stereo speakers, along with the signature Dolby Atmos to try to increase immersion during a video, game or movie. As expected, the body of the device is all plastic. It does not support 5G but has Bluetooth 5.0.





















technical specifications

6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Drop notch display and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G37 Platform

2 GB or 4 GB of RAM memory

64 GB of internal storage

5 MP front camera

Two rear cameras: Main lens with 16 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

4G LTE and Bluetooth 5.0 connection

battery of 4,020 mAh with 10W charging

with 10W charging Android 12 or Go

Dimensions: 163.95 x 74.94 x 8.49 mm

Weight: 172 grams

price and availability

Finally, the Motorola Moto E22 is now available for purchase on the brand’s official website and at partner retailers across the country in graphite and white. Check below the official prices of the manufacturer in Brazil during the launch of the device: Moto E22 with 4GB RAM + 64GB of storage : BRL 1,299

: Moto E22 with 2 GB of RAM + 32 GB of storage: BRL 1,099 And you, what do you think about the newest Motorola cell phone? Tell us in the comments below!

