Fantastic. Like baggy jeans and choker necklaces, vampires always come back in style eventually. It’s no surprise — especially when Hollywood continues to find such good actors to play them.

Megan Thee stallion revealed he has a soft spot for vampire TV shows in July 2021, tweeting that he loved Nina DobrevElena Gilbert’s character in The Vampire Diaries. The rapper was so attached to the vampire that she stopped watching when the actress left in the sixth season. (Dobrev returned two years later for the 2017 series finale.)

Nonetheless Ian SomerhalderDamon was the Grammy winner’s favorite brother on the CW show, it’s actually a much more graphic supernatural drama than have a special place in your heart: True Blood.

“I watched every season like 10 times… it might be my favorite show lol,” she told a fan who asked if she had seen it.

True Blood introduced a plethora of iconic vampires, all played by actors who made them unforgettable. From Evan Rachel Woodfrom Queen Sophie-Anne Leclerq to Alexander SkarsgardEric Northman, the cast left an impact on fans before the series ended in 2014.

protagonist Anna Paquin, who played vampire-loving waitress Sookie Stackhouse, thought it was obvious what makes vampires so attractive. “They’re sexy and dangerous and always very hot. And they’ve been around for a long time – they probably know what they’re doing,” Paquin Interview said just ahead of True Blood’s 2008 premiere.

More than a decade later, the vampire trend was still going strong. In October 2021, Netflix Night Teeth Star Lucy Fry had an even simpler answer to why: escapism.

“People are drawn to this magic that is a little bit outside of what our human experience can be,” Fry, who played Bloodsuckers in 2021. Megan Fox film and 2014 Vampire Academy, told Elite Daily at the time. “The gift of film and TV is being able to take you to a slightly different world.”

Not everyone sees it that way, however. The entire Twilight cast has offered plenty of hilarious and dark commentary on the hit franchise over the years, but the most scathing comments are usually from Robert Pattinson. The actor, who played Edward Cullen, made it clear that he can’t even begin to understand the appeal of loving someone with a bloodlust.

“It’s a strange story, Twilight,” he said. Jennifer Lopez during a November 2019 conversation with Variety’s Atores about Actors Series. “It’s not just how – it’s weird how people have responded to that a lot. I think the books are very romantic, but at the same time, it’s not, like, ‘The Notebook’ romantic. ‘The Notebook’ is very sweet and heartbreaking, but Twilight is about this guy, and he finds the girl he wants to be with, and he also wants to fuck her. I mean, not eating her, but drinking her blood or whatever. It’s not that other people are telling them they can’t be together, it’s his own body telling him that.”

Check out Pattinson and more celebrities who have dressed fangs like vampires in movies and TV:

