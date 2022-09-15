New Harry Potter wand will be able to control smart devices at home

+



The magic wand will be able to interact with smart home devices, in addition to integrating games on the smartphone and even allowing duels with other users (Photo: Reproduction)

The official profiles of Wizarding World on social media made an announcement about a new experience for fans of Harry Potter. A short video revealed the Magic Caster Wanda ‘magic wand’ that will allow users to ‘cast spells’ in a whole new way.

Through an app and internet connection, the wand presents a new playful way of operating devices smart of a house.

Connected appliances at home can be controlled with the wand through “spells” and voice command (Photo: Reproduction)

The posted video shows two young people interacting with the product through movements and voice commands, which induce actions on equipment, such as lights and television, in a connected home.

As per the video, the Magic Caster Wand will come with an application for smartphones with a game that counts the user’s magic levels. There are more than 50 spells that can also be used ‘against’ friends in duels, as long as they also have the product.

The novelty does not yet have an official release date (Photo: Warner Bros / Playback)

