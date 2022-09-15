New in the Nubank app surprises: will customers benefit?

O Nubank joined the wave of data sharing, therefore, Open Finance will gradually be released in the application for customers of the digital bank. The novelty represents an easier exchange of personal information between financial institutions, in addition to reducing bureaucracy. Understand more.

The announcement was made earlier this September. Now the customers of others banks who want to migrate to Nubank can now share their personal data with roxinho. Despite the announcement, the feature has been released with caution. Still, Nubank expects to expand Open Finance in the app soon.

Open Finance through the Nubank app

The freedom to share financial data through Open Finance was expected by Brazilians interested in Nubank. Now people have more freedom to take their financial history and use it wherever they want.

This is an option for those who want to change banks, for example, without having to start everything from scratch. The feature prevents clients from having to walk a new and long path of trust with institutions, as they can simply take advantage of the history they have.

The facility should reduce the bureaucracy and the waiting time for a loan or for the use of other services involving banks that become more integrated with Open Finance. Another advantage is security, as all stages are supervised by the Central Bank.

It is a safe process that guarantees the preservation of each client’s data.

Learn how to share data through Nubank’s Open Finance:

Enter the Nubank app and go to your profile;

Choose “Open Finance”;

Click “Continue” and then “Share”;

Finally, choose the institution where you have the data you want to transfer to Nubank.

Once this is done, the customer must confirm their interest in exchanging personal information. Those who have previously shared something just need to click on “Open Finance” and set “New Share”. The person must choose the desired institution and give confirmation.