New owner of Hemmer will have to change label due to death of Queen Elizabeth II; understand

The multinational Heinz, new owner of Companhia Hemmer Industria e Comercio (“Hemmer”), will have to change the labels of ketchups sold in the United Kingdom after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.



According to the British newspaper Mirror, the change must be made on behalf of the Royal Warrant, a document that allows a company to use the royal coat of arms on products and in marketing in exchange for providing goods and services to royalty.

coat of arms

The queen wore a coat of arms with the lion of England, the unicorn of Scotland and a shield divided into four quarters accompanied by the words “by engagement to Her Majesty the Queen”. With the death of the monarch, the coat of arms will be changed to that of King Charles 3rd.

brands

800 food and beverage brands will have to withdraw the actual certificates of the products. Among them, Twinings tea and Bollinger champagne, Coca-Cola and Johnnie Walker.

