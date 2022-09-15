New team of heroes and werewolf: what’s new from Marvel – Entertainment

Disney held D23 last weekend, an event to showcase what the company will bring to film and streaming in the coming years. See the hottest news that the studio has prepared for Marvel.

thunderbolts











Marvel’s new team of heroes is ready. At D23, the studio revealed that the Thunderbolts will consist of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), James “Bucky” Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) , Coach (Olga Kurylenko), Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and John Walker/US Agent (Wyatt Russell). The film opens in July 2024.

Fantastic Four











It was not this time that we found out who will wear the Fantastic Four costume, but the film at least gained a new director. Marvel announced that Matt Shakman, from WandaVisionwill direct the feature that hits theaters in November 2024.



Werewolf in the Night











On streaming, Marvel will launch early next month Werewolf in the Night, which producer Kevin Feige describes as a “fun and scary” mix. Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly are part of the cast.

Loki











Marvel also confirmed the start of production on the second season of Lokiwhich comes to streaming in 2023. The cast, which includes the return of Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Sophia Di Martino, now also has the presence of Ke Huy Quan.

Daredevil: Born Again











Daredevil is also back. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio are confirmed in Daredevil: Born Again, which will begin production next year. The 18-episode series does not yet have a premiere date.



Secret Invasion











Already Secret Invasionwith Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Don Cheadle, is scheduled for streaming in 2023. The series won its first trailer at D23.









