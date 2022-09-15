new version of the gaming notebook arrives in Brazil with Ryzen 6000

THE dell announced the release of the updated version of its gaming notebook G15. The highlight is the latest option in terms of processors in the Ryzen family for mobile devices, the series Ryzen 6000based on Zen+ architecture, under TSMC’s 6nm lithography.

Dell brings the G15 to Brazil in two processor options: Ryzen 5 6600H (6 cores and 12 threads) it’s the Ryzen 7 6800H (8 cores and 16 threads). The model with the Ryzen 7 6800H also stands out in two other points.

The first is in terms of display refresh rate – 165 Hz, higher than the 120 Hz panel that equips the Dell G15 with Ryzen 5 6600H. In both the screen size is the same, 15.6 inches with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels).

The other point is on the video card. This beefier version of the G15 comes with RTX 3060, plus 16GB of DDR5 memory and 512 NVMe SSD for storage.

In the model equipped with the Ryzen5 6600H, Dell offers a set with a Full HD 120Hz display, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics, options of 8GB or 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 256GB or 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

In a note, Dell highlights that the new options of the G15 also have several advances compared to the previous generation, such as faster memories (DDR5), redesigned thermal system for better use of components and keyboard in the Brazilian ABNT-2 standard.

“AMD Ryzen™ 6000 Mobile Processors are AMD’s most powerful processors yet. Built on the core ‘Zen 3+ architecture with innovative 6nm processing technology. Consumers now have a variety of choices with an incredible level of performance, significant design improvements and incredible battery life for gaming, authoring and professional use.”says Priscila Bianchi, Consumer Sales Manager at AMD Brazil.

price and availability

The new G15 with AMD Ryzen 6000 Series are now available on the Dell webshop from BRL 7,151.00.