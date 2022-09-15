Neymar vents after yellow card for celebration: ‘Football is getting more and more boring’

Admin 2 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

Neymar did not accept the yellow card he received in this Wednesday’s match (14), against Maccabi Haifa, in Israel. The Brazilian striker commented in a video on social networks stating that “football is getting more and more boring”. In addition, he also posted a message asking the judge to “release the celebration”. Check out:



Neymar was yellowed after celebrating by “giving tongue” and with his hands around his face. The referee of the match, Daniel Siebert, judged that this would have been a provocation by shirt 10 to Maccabi Haifa fans.

On social media, several netizens questioned Siebert’s attitude and some even claimed that there is a kind of ‘persecution’ of Brazilian athletes, including Neymar.

The match between PSG and Maccabi Haifa was valid for the second group stage of the Champions League. The teams are from Group H and occupy, respectively, the 1st and 4th places.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Until the end! See the reasons to believe that Paysandu can win access to Serie B | paysandu

Paysandu is still alive in the fight for access to the Brazilian Series B. After …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved