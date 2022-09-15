Novelty of WhatsApp aims to block the screen print of the cell phone

WhatsApp plans to release another novelty that will please many users of the platform. The goal, this time, is to prevent prints of messages sent within the application. This reinforces security and guarantees more effectiveness to existing resources, such as single view files, for example.

How WhatsApp’s new feature about prints works

The information about the ban on prints within WhatsApp was revealed by the specialized website WABetaInfo. According to the data, the feature is under development in the beta version of the app. It was found on iOS devices, but should be on the way to Android.

According to the data, the feature should work with the security barriers that already exist in payment apps such as Google Pay. In case of Whatsappthe application should focus only on the punitive view messages, as a way to prevent screen capture.

Goal should expand service to other platforms

Following the same logic applied to WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook also implemented new features. All products belong to the company Meta and allow you to send messages that self-destruct. However, one of the main novelties is to enable the notification of prints through the social networks.

Now, if a user takes a screenshot of a message that has been programmed to disappear, the sender will receive a notification. That is, anyone who tries to circumvent the self-destruction scheme will be reported to the person who sent the original message or file.

Mark Zuckerberg’s goal is to ensure more security for the use of chats on each network. He said he’s planning an “upgrade to encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone takes a screenshot of a message that disappears.”

Messages programmed as temporary will disappear within 12 hours of being sent and received. However, if the person closes the conversation, the message also disappears in advance. This means that the same WhatsApp promise will be expanded to all other Meta services and products.