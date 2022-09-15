Nubank Collection OPTION can make THIS happen; Look

O Nubank has a billing function through your digital account. NuConta was created in 2017 and brought many clients to fintech.

Nubank billing option

The tool can be used in cases where it is necessary to charge a friend, family member or acquaintance. Simply generate a QR code that will link to your account information.

See how to use the feature below:

Open your Nubank app; Slide the options menu and click on “Charge”; Enter the amount you need to receive and tap the arrow; If you want to leave the value open, click on “Do not specify a value”; Check the data and click on “Create QR code”; If you want, modify the “Pix Key” that will be displayed in the billing; Finally, display the generated code to the person who will pay or click on “Share link” to send the charge via messenger or social network.

Now, just wait for the transfer that the charged person will make. This is a great option for those who are with the person who will be billed, as a simple scan will access all of your account data, in addition to the billing amount.

Fintech releases digital account and card for teenagers

Every now and then banks and financial institutions seek to serve the younger public in order to promote financial education. one of them is the Nubankwhich recently released an exclusive digital account for those aged between 12 and 17.

However, the possibility is still in the testing phase, so only a small group of customers can access it. To find out if the service is available to be used by your child, just look for the option in the Nubank app.

The company reports that “some parents will be able to ask for an account and debit card Nubank for your sons and daughters.” However, young people “will not have access to a credit card, loan, investment or any other product other than their account or debit card”.

The digital bank also informed that it will study the need to include more services for teenagers. So far, “young people aged 12 to 17 will only have access to their Nubank account and debit card. They will not be able to request the credit function”, informs the bank.

Fintech stressed that the launch should encourage finance management education. To make sure of its objective, during the tests, the digital bank will collect feedback to improve the product.