Nubank innovates and launches a new feature for THIS audience; see how to use

O Nubank launched a novelty to its investor clients. The feature will be made available gradually through the fintech app.

According to the company, the intention is to simplify the investment process for clients, who often find technical and complex information in the financial market.

In this sense, for whom the tool has been released, it is possible to access the following options:

First, the dividend history;

Payment frequency;

Finally, the return per share of variable income assets, such as Real Estate Funds (FIIs), shares and BDRs.

What will Nubank’s new feature look like?

In this sense, the functionality will bring more autonomy to the investor, so that he can create passive income strategies, serving as a stimulus to progressively increase his income, according to the vice president of Investments at NubankFernando Miranda.

In short, the feature will allow the customer to access the complete history of profits. Information on the valuation and devaluation of assets and the exact dates of deposits and profits made on customer accounts will also be available.

All these options can be accessed through the fintech app.

Fintech billing option

At first, the Nubank has a billing function through your digital account. NuConta was created in 2017 and brought many clients to fintech.

Firstly, the tool is available in cases where it is necessary to charge a friend, family member or acquaintance. Simply generate a QR code that will link your account information.

See how to use the feature below:

First, open your Nubank app; Slide the options menu and click on “Charge”; Enter the amount you need to receive and tap the arrow; If you want to leave the value open, click on “Do not specify a value”; Check the data and click on “Create QR code”; If you want, modify the “Pix Key” that will be displayed in the billing; Finally, to finish, display the generated code to the person who will pay or click on “Share link” to send the charge by messenger or social network.

Now, just wait for the transfer that the charged person will make. This is a great option for those who are with the person who will be billed, as a simple scan will access all your account data, in addition to the billing amount.