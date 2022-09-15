Nubank will continue with shares in New York, but decides to go private in Brazil

O Nubank, the world’s largest digital bank, will ask the Brazilian stock exchange, B3, and Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) the conversion of its securities currently listed in the country (level 3 BDRs) into common share receipts (or level 1 BDRs). The move comes less than a year after the neobank went public, in one of the most popular initial public offerings (IPOs) in the world.

This means that fintech will no longer be listed directly in Brazil. The news comes as a bucket of cold water for the Brazilian stock exchange, given that, at the time, Nubank’s offer was celebrated for the potential it would represent for the future of the local market. In making the decision, the bank is equivalent to other companies linked to the financial market, such as XP, Stone and PagSeguro – which are only listed in the United States since their IPOs.

Currently, Nubank is a publicly traded company in both the United States and Brazil. Now, with the conversion of your receipts, you will ask for the end of the Level 3 BDRs and, later, the cancellation of its registration as a foreign issuer of category A securities, which is the type of registration that allows the company to issue shares and raise funds locally. Brazilian investors, despite the change, will continue to have the same access to Nubank shares through B3.

According to fintech, the purpose of the change is to maximize efficiency. Due to its dual listing, Nubank needs to have different structures to meet the specific rules of the two markets. A source, who followed the process, told the Estadão that fintech wanted to “escape the bureaucracy of Brazil”. Another said that Nubank was always interested in listing abroad and had always shown little interest in the local capital market.

Among the points that made Nubank uncomfortable in having its listing in Brazil would be the rule of having to disclose the relevant facts locally – and not just in the United States –, in addition to stricter rules for the possibility of trading the company’s shares by directors . “The SEC (equivalent to the US CVM) is more flexible on this topic,” explained a source. The rules, however, have not changed, as Nubank knew at the time of the IPO.

David Vélez, founder of Nubank: changes for the Brazilian investor in digital banking Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

“Nubank aims to maximize efficiency and scalability, reducing unnecessary duplicate workloads in regulatory requirements, which consume considerable resources,” said in a note, the co-founder and Nubank CEO in Brazil, Cristina Junqueira.

The neobank also states that the change does not affect its long-term commitment to Brazil and the local capital market, and recalls that companies such as Google, Tesla and Facebook have level 1 BDRs here. All these companies, however, are not Brazilian, nor do they have Brazil as their main market.

But what changes? The decision means that Brazilian investors will have access to Nubank’s shares, but no longer directly. Another difference is that they will have currency volatility as an additional risk – as the company will only be listed in US dollars. Last year, during the IPO process, one of the reasons that convinced fintech to do the double listing was the possibility of getting closer to customers.

Conversion of roles: how it will work

Current holders of Nubank BDRs will have three options: exchange the receipts for shares traded in the US; swap the level 3 BDR for a new one, level 1; or sell the BDRs on a Brazilian or American stock exchange, depending on the approvals, in a facilitated sale process.

In order to convert the BDRs into shares, the investor needs to hold sufficient receipts. Each Nubank BDR is equivalent to one-sixth of a neobank share listed in New York, a proportion that will be maintained in the program change. That is: the investor will need to hold six or more BDRs to subscribe to the option, in addition to an active account with a brokerage firm in the US.

If you choose to receive Level 1 BDRs, the investor will receive a new BDR for each security currently held. NuSócios participants will receive level 1 BDRs via mercantile commissioner.

NuSocios: created to distribute BDRs

Nubank went public simultaneously in Brazil and the United States, at the end of last year. The double listing was unprecedented in the Brazilian market, and allowed the launch of NuSócios, a program in which it distributed BDRs for free to 7.5 million customersin parallel with the offer of receipts.

“We managed to create one of the largest financial inclusion initiatives in the history of Brazil: more than 7.5 million people became investors in the stock market”, stated Junqueira. “Last year, our plan challenged us to overcome the engineering, financial and legal complexities of a dual listing, but it was worth including our customers at the starting line of our ambitious long-term plan.”

NuSócios customers will also be able to choose between converting and selling their BDRs, prior to the expiration of the program’s specific lock-up period, according to Nubank.